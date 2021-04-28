Texas A&M Task Force 1 & 2 deployed ahead of severe weather forecasted this week

AUSTIN, TX — On April 28, Governor Greg Abbott deployed state emergency resources ahead of the severe storms, potential flash flooding, and extreme fire danger expected across the state today, through the end of the week.

"As severe weather is forecasted across the Lone Star State, I urge Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials," said Governor Abbott. "In preparation for this severe weather, including the potential for flash flooding, the State of Texas has deployed Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two search and rescue teams, and Texas Parks and Wildlife boat squads in anticipation of water rescue requests from local officials. A variety of additional emergency response resources have been placed on standby for rapid deployment if needed."

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has deployed the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

TDEM has rostered the following state resources to be prepared to respond if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

TDEM has also reportedly asked the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to prepare resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger that is forecast for west/southwest portions of the state and the Texas Panhandle.

