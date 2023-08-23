Texas A&M sells nearly 93,000 season football tickets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Nearly 93,000 Texas A&M football tickets have been purchased for the upcoming 2023 season, resulting in a season ticket sellout.

That includes a record-setting 39,000 "student sports passes" and means “the nation’s largest student section will be sold out this season,” the university said in a news release Wednesday.

Below is the Texas A&M news release in its entirety :

Texas A&M Football Season Tickets Sold Out for 2023

By Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football season tickets are sold out for the 2023 campaign with fans purchasing nearly 93,000 tickets, which is a record for Kyle Field since it was redeveloped in 2015, the athletics department announced on Wednesday.

The total season tickets purchased in 2023 includes a record number of nearly 39,000 student sports passes including guest season tickets, ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out this season.

Several ticket options remain for fans to attend games at Kyle Field this fall. Flex packs and single game tickets may be purchased online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or by calling (888) 992-4443. Students without a sports pass may visit the north ticket windows on Fridays of each game week to purchase walk-up single game tickets. Flex packs, single game tickets and student walk-up tickets are all subject to availability.

In a rarity among collegiate stadiums, the prime seats behind the opponent's bench are filled with Texas A&M students stretching endzone to endzone in all three decks. The loyal support of the 12th Man has made Kyle Field one of the most intimidating road venues and given the Aggies a distinct home field advantage since 1905.

KYLE FIELD FACTS

· Originally built in 1905, Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the fourth-largest in the nation with a capacity of 102,733.

· Kyle Field averaged 97,213 in home attendance last year with a total of 680,491 fans attending seven home games.

· Texas A&M has drawn more than a half-million fans to Kyle Field every season since 2006, with the exception of the pandemic-limited 2020 campaign. Only 14 teams nationally drew 500,000-plus fans in 2022.

· The four largest Kyle Field crowds in its current configuration have come during theJimbo Fisher era of Aggie football, including last year's season-best crowd of 107,245 (No. 3 on all-time stadium attendance list) that attended the Aggies' 17-9 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

· Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance five times since joining the league: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021.