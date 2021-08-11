Texas A&M President cancels summer graduation appearance, citing potential exposure to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On Aug 11, the President of Texas A&M University, M. Katherine Banks, confirmed she won't be attending the upcoming summer graduation ceremony after discovering she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of this publication, President Banks is reporting no symptoms and confirming that both herself and the person who contracted the virus, are also fully vaccinated.

In a letter addressed to the public, President Banks confirms she has reported her potential exposure through the university's COVID-19 portal.

Full statement available below:

Since taking office as president on June 1, I have looked forward to Friday’s commencement ceremony. I am extremely disappointed to learn that I will not be able to attend in person to address the more than 2,000 graduates who have earned their degrees.



I learned late last night that I was exposed to someone in my office who tested positive for COVID-19 and — just like that person — I have no symptoms and am fully vaccinated. I followed all Texas A&M University protocols by immediately self-reporting in the university COVID portal, completing a COVID test this morning, and scheduling a retest Sunday. I will continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask indoors.



However, since the president’s role in graduation puts me in close contact with a large number of students, I have been advised to avoid potential exposure to our students and their loved ones until my final testing is complete on Sunday.



As we begin a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant. Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19. Texas A&M will continue to offer both free vaccines and testing to all student, faculty and staff members. The most up-to-date information can be found on our COVID-19 guidance page. Please join me in following our protocols to keep Aggieland safe and healthy.



And, to the graduates: Congratulations on this significant milestone! I will be cheering for you as I watch the commencement ceremony live on KAMU.

M. Katherine Banks - President of Texas A&M University

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”