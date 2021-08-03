Texas A&M offering new online program addressing racial equality

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Texas A&M's Bush School of Government is offering a new online program to nonprofit professionals interested in racial equity.

The new certificate in social justice leadership is designed to address and accelerate racial equity within the nonprofit sector.

The online program will consist of five, three-week courses, teaching subjects such as leading diversity, equity, and inclusion in public service organizations, cultural competency in nonprofit management, and partnerships for social change.

"We're looking for folks that are not only interested in this but we're also looking for folks that want to be educated in this space that wants to do something about it when they're out actually sitting behind the seat in a leadership role at a nonprofit organization." shared

Kenny Taylor. Director of outreach & professional development, Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy at Texas A&M.

Those interested in the certificate may still enroll in the program.

The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Aug 11.

