Texas A&M Forest Service reminds the public to celebrate responsibly this 4th of July

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As many Texans plan to celebrate the July fourth weekend with events like grilling, camping, and fireworks-- the Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety to be the top priority this Independence Day.

While most of the Lone Star State has seen recent rains and fire potential remains low right now.

The agency is urging people to remember that 90 percent of wildfires are caused by human activity, especially when lighting fireworks.

"First of all check in your area to make sure there's no fireworks restrictions and then if you are using fireworks make sure you follow all the instructions on the labels always have a water source nearby whether that be a bucket of water, a water hose or even a wet towel those are all very useful." shared Karen Stafford, program coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service.

For those planning on grilling this holiday weekend, watch out for putting the grill near something flammable and never leave a fire unattended.

