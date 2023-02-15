Watch Now
Suspect wanted for multiple crimes in College Station: Police

College Station Police Department
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 15, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted for engaging in criminal activity, money laundering and possession of marijuana, College Station police said Wednesday.

Abraham Eli Escobar is facing charges for possessing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school — and within a Drug Free Zone, police said.

Escobar is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact College Station police at (979) 764-3600 or the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (070) 775-8477 or www.brazoscountycrimestoppers.org.

