Suspect in Texas sexual assault investigation involving child extradited from Mexico

The suspect in a sexual assault investigation involving the abuse of a Texas child is back in custody after he fled to Mexico and remained there for 5 years, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

In October of 2017 the sheriff's office began an investigation in which Luis Manuel Marroquin was the suspect of two counts of prohibited sexual conduct, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"Mr. Marroquin discovered he was under investigation, and he fled to Mexico, where he remained for 5 years," said the sheriff's office. "... [He] was arrested in Mexico, and extradition was granted to have him brought back to the United States."

On Wednesday, agents with the FBI transported Marroquin back to the United States and Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputies took him into custody.

"This was a lengthy investigation that spanned over a period of 5 years," said the sheriff's office. "Through these combined efforts, Mr. Marroquin is now in custody and awaiting trial for these charges."