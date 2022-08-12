Bryan police say Blinn College hostage situation 'unsubstantiated'

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE:

Bryan police report the hostage situation on Blinn College's campus has been resolved and said the call was 'unsubstantiated.' Police said officers are investigating the threat.

The situation has been resolved. The call is unsubstantiated. Officers will be investigating this threat. Investigation is ongoing. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bryan Police Department reported Friday morning of a possible situation.

Officials said residents should avoid the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Blinn College, located in the area, reported an all-clear and said the situation was resolved as of 10:30 a.m. Police have yet to provide an update or specifics.

The situation by the Bryan Campus has been resolved. All clear. 8/12/2022, 10:30 a.m. — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) August 12, 2022

Limited information is available at this time. This story is developing.