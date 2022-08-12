Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan police say Blinn College hostage situation 'unsubstantiated'

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:01:56-04

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE:

Bryan police report the hostage situation on Blinn College's campus has been resolved and said the call was 'unsubstantiated.' Police said officers are investigating the threat.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bryan Police Department reported Friday morning of a possible situation.

Officials said residents should avoid the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Blinn College, located in the area, reported an all-clear and said the situation was resolved as of 10:30 a.m. Police have yet to provide an update or specifics.

Limited information is available at this time. This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.