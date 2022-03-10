Police: Woman arrested after firing gun and carrying marijuana

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston woman is now facing multiple charges after firing a gun outside a College Station apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, said police.

Aaliyah Sharvea Taylor, 25, was arrested after police were notified of reported gunfire at a Harvey Road complex near Post Oak Mall. Officers arrived and learned a verbal argument took place outside, and the gun discharged in an unknown direction.

Taylor was soon identified as the shooter and was found in a nearby apartment.

Police obtained a search warrant where the gun was found to be concealed in a laundry hamper. During their investigation, they discovered Taylor had traveled with the gun in her vehicle while also carrying marijuana, which was recovered.

Taylor has been charged with deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"Deadly Conduct occurs when a person recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury," said police.