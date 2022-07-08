Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for missing Bryan teen

miriam serna.PNG
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Miriam Zuseth Serna, missing Bryan 14-year-old.
miriam serna.PNG
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 07:45:02-04

BRYAN, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared Sunday evening in Bryan.

Miriam Zuseth Serna was last seen Sunday around the 2100 block of Stone Meadow in Bryan, Brazos County. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals.

serna spanish.jpg
Missing 14-year-old Miriam Zuseth Serna

The 14-year-old is approximately 120 pounds and stands at 5 feet 7 inches. Serna has black hair which could possibly be in a ponytail with brown eyes and occasionally dons blue glasses.

Those with information on her whereabouts or her disappearance are urged to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979)-361-3888 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019