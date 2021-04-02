Police: Man flees crash scene with stolen vehicle, later arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A 32-year-old man has been arrested by College Station Police after allegedly causing a crash near Highway 6 Friday and fleeing the scene with a stolen vehicle.

Daniel Tyler Good, a 32 year old resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was charged with robbery- 2nd degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram, state jail felony and resisting arrest, search, or transportation- class A misdemeanor.

College Station Police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of William D. Fitch Pkwy and the west feeder road of Highway 6 around 10AM on Friday.

It was reported that the driver of a white Nissan Versa had been southbound on the west feeder road and had failed to stop at a red light at William D. Fitch Pkwy.

The Nissan Versa had struck black Chevrolet Tahoe and white Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to roll onto its side, according to police.

Witnesses reported to police that the driver of the Nissan Versa, later identified as Daniel Tyler Good, exited his vehicle and approached the driver of a white GMC pickup who had stopped to assist at the crash scene.

It was reported that Good pointed an object that appeared to be a handgun at the victim, and then took the victim's GMC pickup and fled the scene, according to College Station Police.

Officers found that no serious injuries were involved with the crash.

Information about the stolen vehicle was broadcast and other officers began searching for it.

Good was located driving the stolen vehicle northbound on Hwy. 6 near Harvey Rd. and was stopped and arrested, police said.

During a search, Good was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Once treated, Good resisted efforts to be transported to jail and was additionally charged, police said.

Good also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Williamson County for criminal mischief, according to police.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!