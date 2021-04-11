Police: Deceased person found with gunshot wound at BRAC

BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting after a deceased person was found at the Bryan Recreational Athletic Complex with an apparent gunshot wound.
Bryan Police said the deceased person was found just before 8:00 am Sunday at BRAC.
"This appears to be an isolated incident," Bryan Police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting Investigation — Just before 8:00 am, a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound was found at BRAC. This appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xXWF5f4flM
— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 11, 2021