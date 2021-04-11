Watch
Police: Deceased person found with gunshot wound at BRAC

Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 11, 2021
BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting after a deceased person was found at the Bryan Recreational Athletic Complex with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bryan Police said the deceased person was found just before 8:00 am Sunday at BRAC.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Bryan Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

