Pints & Paws Event Taking Place in Historic Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Tickets are on sale for Destination Bryan’s first annual Pints & Paws presented by West Brazos Animal Center in downtown Bryan. Pints & Paws will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 2-6 p.m. on Main Street in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery.

Pints & Paws is a brand new event in Historic Downtown Bryan, hosted by Destination Bryan, in celebration of National Dog Day!

The event will feature an afternoon of craft beer from local Bryan breweries Blackwater Draw Brewery and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog activities and cool off zone, dog portrait mini-sessions with the famed ZilkerBark, dog vendors, live music, food trucks and more.

Local animal organizations, the Bryan Animal Center, Aggieland Humane Society and Weinerspiel will also be in attendance with dog adoptions, pet resources and more. The event is free to attend with your dog and ticket packages are available to receive special pup perks.

"Destination Bryan is excited to host this unique and brand new event that showcases both local animal non-profits and craft beer brewed right here in Bryan, Texas,” said Chris Ortegon, special events coordinator. “Bring your dog and mark your calendars for this one-of-a-kind event you won't want to miss!"

Ticket packages include the following:

All Inclusive ($35 Package): Custom Pints & Paws beer glass, one free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab, Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

*Must be 21 & Older to purchase All Inclusive package

Just the Paws ($25 Package): Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

Just the Pints ($15 Package): Custom Pints & Paws beer glass, 1 free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors.

Tented seating and cool-off zones will be available throughout the event area. Only dogs and puppies are allowed at Pints & Paws and all dogs must be on a leash.

A special thank you to the Bark Booth Sponsors - Renewals by Anderson, Fetch Pet Care of Aggieland, and The IV Society.

About Destination Bryan

Destination Bryan is a 501(c)(6) destination marketing organization for Bryan, Texas whose purpose is to drive economic growth to Bryan through tourism efforts including marketing, events, and other promotions of the community. Destination Bryan showcases all that Bryan has to offer in entertainment, attractions, dining, shopping, arts, culture, and more. For more information visit www.destinationbryan.com.

About ZilkerBark

ZilkerBark began in the spring of 2015. The project was founded by Alex Hopes, mostly on accident. Alex had been a Zilker Park regular with his dog Sid for many years, but it wasn’t until 2015 that he started to use his camera at the park. After snapping dog after dog and sharing the photos on Instagram, Austinites began to take notice. Suddenly, ZilkerBark became a voice for the dog community of Austin and a beacon of positivity for those who followed the account.

To date, this small project has turned into more than 30,000 dogs photographed and more than $175,000 raised for animal-related non-profits! Alex likes to point out that by now, ZilkerBark has likely photographed everyone’s friend’s dog!