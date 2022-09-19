Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting reported in College Station: Police

Posted at 7:03 AM, Sep 19, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting.

Police said the incident occurred at the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station, Texas.

No active threat to the public is believed to exist at this time.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

