New scholarship at Texas A&M aimed at diversifying craft brewing industry

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Over at Texas A&M University, Aggies looking to get into craft brewing post-graduation can now apply for a little bit of financial help from the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The Brewing Education Scholarship from Revolver will help minority students prepare for a career in the craft brewing industry, receiving $2,500 annually if selected.

The scholarship is available to students who identify as Hispanic, Black/African American, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander, and/or LGBTQ+ and will pursue a career in fermentation and brewing sciences after completing their degree at Texas A&M University.

“While the craft brewing industry is an incredible place to work, it’s woefully short of diverse voices,” said James Gleaves, president of Revolver, in the announcement. “We hope this scholarship will knock down barriers and provide opportunities for minority students to work in the industry, ultimately creating a more inclusive environment.”

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to interview for a potential paid summer internship at the Revolver Brewery in Granbury.

“We are excited to partner with Revolver Brewing to continue making strides that shape the future of the food science profession,” said Bhimu Patil, Ph.D., interim head of Texas A&M’s Department of Food Sciences and Technology.

This new scholarship is funded by the Molson Coors social justice initiative, which supports organizations focused on social justice, community building, equality, and empowerment.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”