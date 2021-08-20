NCAA places Texas A&M men's basketball program on probation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball program will be facing disciplinary action after an NCAA investigation discovered multiple rule violations.

The NCAA determined that from April 2019 to June 2020, Head Coach Buzz Williams and an unnamed assistant men's basketball coach violated eight NCAA rules regarding recruiting and practicing.

As a result, Texas A&M University will now be required to pay a fine of $5,000 and Williams will be suspended for the first two regular-season games this fall semester.

Additionally, the program will lose five paid visits for recruits this upcoming school year.

These disciplinary actions were determined after all parties involved agreed to cooperate in the investigation.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”