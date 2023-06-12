Navasota's Sounds of Summer kicks off this Friday

NAVASOTA — The City of Navasota will host the first concert of the Sounds of Summer series this Friday, June 16. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall.



Award-winning band Rapture will have the dance floor packed with their diverse repertoire and will kick off the series with music starting at 7 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on-site, kids’ activities, a bounce house, and a water slide!

Grimes County Cornhole will also be hosting their tournament for all to join on the grounds.

Bring your lawn chairs, coolers, and your dancing shoes for some great live music and family-friendly activities this Friday night, June 16th in Downtown Navasota. Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868. This is a FREE, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

Thank you to our sponsors: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, Fultz Realty, 15 ABC-KRHD, Willy 98.7, St Joseph’s Health Grimes County, Citizens State Bank & WC Tractor.