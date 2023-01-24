Navasota MLK Day Parade inspires the next generation

NAVASOTA, Texas — The people of Navasota took the streets and a church in town for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

KRHD reporter, Rachel Widder, was at the parade and memorial service to see why it has such an impact on community members.

This year's parade featured several groups from Navasota ISD and youth sports programs as a way to inspire and educate the next generation on the leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One parade watcher said it is a great way for all people to celebrate with one another.

"All color, it don't make no difference, all of us can come together. One ain't no different than the other, we all got the same blood running through us, which is red, so we are all family," she said.

Kay Peavy, the President of the Navasota City Wide Mission said it takes many people to pull of a large event like this.

She said the labor of love is worth it thanks to the support of the community and the efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to get where they are now.

"I hope that our younger generations will take the time to slow down enough to speak with elders or those who have experienced some of the things dr. King actually fought for and lived and worked so hard to bring about," Peavy said.

After the parade there was a memorial service with songs, speeches, and prayers all to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I hope that people will realize that the work that dr. King set out to do is only accomplished as much as we all commit ourselves and take part in this work," she said.

She hopes others do what they can to continue making a difference.