Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile Virus in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — According to the Brazos County Health District, their Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The mosquito trap was located in the 77845 zip code of College Station. This is the first positive mosquito sample that has tested positive in Brazos County in 2021.

"Please keep in mind that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV." the health district added in their news release.

Brazos County Health District officials have notified the other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership with the City of Bryan, City of College Station, and Texas A&M University.

At the time of this publication, the health district is offering the following advice:

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection.

In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease, including 172 deaths according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

