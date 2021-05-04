Montgomery man sentenced to 41 months in prison on swatting conspiracy charges

MONTGOMERY, TX — A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in multiple swatting events, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

John Cameron Denton, 27, of Montgomery, Texas, reportedly participated in swatting at least 134 different locations across the U.S. from Oct 2018 to Feb 2019.

Swatting is a harassment tactic that involves deceiving emergency dispatchers into believing that a person or persons are in imminent danger of death or bodily harm and causing the dispatchers to send police and emergency services to an unwitting third party’s address.

Denton reportedly targeted journalists, a Virginia university, a former U.S. Cabinet member, a historic African American church, an Islamic Center in Arlington, Texas, and members of various minority groups and communities across the United States.

“Denton’s swatting activities were not harmless pranks; he carefully chose his targets to antagonize and harass religious and racial communities, journalists, and others against whom he held a bias or grievance,” said Timothy Thibault, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division. “Today’s sentence demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to holding accountable anyone who terrorizes communities and threatens public safety by diverting emergency resources, which puts innocent people and first responders at risk.”

As a result of these swatting calls, police were reportedly dispatched to Old Dominion University and the Alfred Street Baptist Church, and individuals in each location were required to shelter in place while the bomb threats were investigated.

In each instance, conspirators selected the targets and called emergency dispatchers with false claims of pipe bombs, hostage-takings, or other violent activity occurring at the targeted locations.

According to court documents, a conspirator admitted to choosing the Alfred Street Baptist Church as a target because its congregation is predominantly African American.

“The reprehensible conduct in this case terrorized communities across our Nation, as innocent Americans simply tried to attend school, practice their faith, and exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The defendants caused irreversible trauma to the victims of these hate-based crimes. This case sends an unmistakable message that those who target individuals because of their race, religion, or any other form of bias, will be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice.”

During the investigation, Denton reportedly unknowingly met with an undercover law enforcement officer and told the undercover officer about his role in the swatting conspiracy. Denton stated that he used a voice changer when he made swatting calls and admitted that he swatted the offices of ProPublica and the investigative journalist.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Timothy Thibault, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carina A. Cuellar prosecuted the case.