Man wanted after police in Hearne investigate April shooting death

Police in Hearne are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

Police said 32-year-old Justin Jarome Evans is wanted for second-degree felony murder and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. He is wanted after Cleophus Webster, 43, was shot on Sunday, April 17.

Police said a call reporting a gunshot was made and Webster was found with apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded to the 300 block of N. Colorado St.

"Officers rendered aid to the victim until he was transported to the hospital via EMS in critical condition," said police. "Another male subject involved arrived at the Hearne Police Department and has been detained for questioning."

Webster was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bryan and was pronounced dead when he arrived, according to police.

"The Hearne Police Department is requesting anyone with information to the incident or information that could lead to the apprehension of Evans, please call (979) 279-5533 or the Robertson County Crime Stoppers hotline (800)299-0191," said police.