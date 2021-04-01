Leon County man arrested on six reported counts of Indecency with a Child

LEON COUNTY, TX — A man has been arrested on six counts of Indecency with a Child.

On April 1, the Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, age 24, had been arrested for said charges at Willow Oaks Apartments in Jewett, TX.

In their press release, they thanked their Special Response Team, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division for assisting with this arrest.

Ainsworth was reportedly transported to the Leon County Jail and has bond currently set at $1,350,000.