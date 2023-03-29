Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Infant's death under investigation in College Station: Police

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 15:10:12-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An infant's death in College Station is currently under investigation, officials said.

Sometime Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to 1501 Holleman Oaks Drive on reports of an infant not breathing, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said the infant was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

An investigation into this incident is being led by the department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.