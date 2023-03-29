Infant's death under investigation in College Station: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An infant's death in College Station is currently under investigation, officials said.
Sometime Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to 1501 Holleman Oaks Drive on reports of an infant not breathing, according to the College Station Police Department.
Police said the infant was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
An investigation into this incident is being led by the department's Criminal Investigation Division.
