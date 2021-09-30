I Heart Bryan launches initiative to help local nonprofits gain more volunteers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Nonprofit organizations are vital to building a stronger community. But many don't have enough volunteers to get the jobs done.

A local nonprofit launched an initiative to fill the need.

When the stay-at-home order was in place, Long Way Home Adoptable saw a flood of volunteers looking to foster pets.

"It's a great way to get free puppy kisses, and especially if you're not in a position to adopt, fostering is a great way to go," said April Plemmons, executive director and founder of Long Way Home Adoptables.

But as people went back to work, the 100 percent foster-based nonprofit saw those numbers drop.

"We've lost a lot of those fosters that were working remotely," Plemmons said.

I Heart Bryan recently launched their initiative, 'I Heart to Help' so nonprofits like Long Way Home can connect with people who want to give back.

"We're bridging the gap between the two, the community and those organizations, and bringing them together," said Mekail Faquir, director of volunteer services at I Heart Bryan.

I Heart Bryan came up with the idea when working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and saw their need for volunteers. It was actually their pilot partnership.

"It was more of a reality once we actually got there and we, you could actually see everyone there. and it was just 'wow'," Faquir said. "This is actually possible. Look at all these people This is amazing. Everyone came here with a common goal."

I Heart Bryan plans to partner with a variety of nonprofit organizations to help bridge the gap.