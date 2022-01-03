Hundreds without power following BTU power outage

BRYAN, Texas — Hundreds of Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) are without power following an outage early Monday morning.
Largely impacted areas include neighborhoods west of the Easterwood Airport, according to BTU.
Crews are working to restore power in central Bryan.
The cause of the outage is currently unknown, said BTU in a statement.
