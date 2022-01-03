Watch
Hundreds without power following BTU power outage

Posted at 7:14 AM, Jan 03, 2022
BRYAN, Texas — Hundreds of Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) are without power following an outage early Monday morning.

Largely impacted areas include neighborhoods west of the Easterwood Airport, according to BTU.

Crews are working to restore power in central Bryan.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, said BTU in a statement.

