Human smuggling attempt caught in Madison, four victims rescued

MADISON, TEXAS — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on a human smuggling case.

At the time of this publication, one suspect is in custody and a stolen weapon has been recovered.

Additionally, four victims have been rescued.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, this is an active case and they are currently working alongside the Madisonville Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

