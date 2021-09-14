How flu season may be different in 2021 due to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With flu season right around the corner, Texas A&M medical experts are encouraging the Brazos Valley to get the flu and covid-19 vaccines.

Flu cases across the nation remained low last year because of social distancing and masking.

However, with many people becoming more relaxed and returning to pre-covid behaviors...experts predict a more typical flu season this year.

As a result, experts hope people get vaccinated in order to lessen the pressure on hospitals.

"We also have long-standing data relating to the flu vaccines that show that they are very safe and they tend to be pretty effective of keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people well," said Dr. Jason McKnight, clinical assistant professor, Texas A&M's College of Medicine.

"So the fact we have this ongoing pandemic and lots of visits to the doctor and lots of hospitalized patients, especially in Texas, that's even more reason to take preventative measures for yourself and to keep yourself and family healthy." Dr. McKnight added.

Flu season typically begins in the month of October each year and lasts until the springtime of the following year.

