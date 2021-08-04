Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley collects school supplies to fill 101 backpacks

A local religious congregation is making a difference in the lives of area school children, one backpack at a time.

The Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley (HSBV) has been hard at work collecting school supplies to fill 101 backpacks; all part of the temple’s brand new fall charity event, the 101 Vidya Pack.

Within just one week last month, the congregation collected enough supplies to fill their goal of 101 backpacks; thanks especially to their children, who helped solicit donations by calling members of the local community.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s the joyful thing to do for many people," commented Sanjay Pillai, 11-year-old HSBV member. "And, also because of COVID. COVID-19 has been rough recently, so we’re giving so that we can make things easier for others.”

This Sunday the children will gather at the Sri Onkarnath Temple in Navasota, where they will receive individual Saraswathi Pooja blessings before stuffing each backpack with the school supplies.

The Hindu Society will then be donating these supplies to the Boys and Girls Club of Brazos County, and the local Junior League chapter. Congregation members say they hope to make this event a yearly tradition and to join forces with other churches and religious groups in the Aggieland area in collecting school supplies for kids in need.