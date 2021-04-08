Watch
H-E-B partners with Texas A&M to launch Campus+ grocery delivery

Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications
Texas A&M H-E-B Partnership
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:14:36-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M University and H-E-B have announced a new Campus+ partnership, allowing Aggies to receive grocery deliveries on campus.

Interested shoppers can now head over to H-E-B's official website or the H-E-B mobile app to place their orders.

At the time of this publication, Texas A&M will host eight dedicated delivery zones where Aggies can receive their orders for a $5 fee.

“H-E-B’s Curbside and Home Delivery is a favorite throughout the state, making shopping on the go more convenient than ever,” said Lacey Dalcour Salas, H-E-B public affairs manager. “By using the My H-E-B app or shopping online, H-E-B’s personal shoppers will handpick your grocery selections and deliver to you curbside, doorstep, and on-campus at your scheduled time.”

The campus delivery option is available to all Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff on the College Station main and West campuses.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and has been a long-standing partner of Texas A&M University,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of Brand Development at Texas A&M. “We’re excited to expand our relationship to include Campus+, which allows us to bring unique services and experiences to the Aggie community, such as campus deliveries.”

