George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closing Aug 8. due to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On Aug 6, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be closing Sunday due to local COVID-19 conditions.

"The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff. As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the Bush Library and Museum to the public until COVID conditions improve in Brazos County." the organization stated via press release.

Refunds will be processed for any museum admission tickets that have already been purchased.

At the time of this publication, the Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, including the Presidential Pond, will remain open to the public.

Barbless-hook fishing will also still be permitted in the pond, family picnics and photography will be permitted on the grounds as well, however, restroom facilities and drinking fountains will not available to the public.

Social distancing and facial coverings while on the grounds will be encouraged, but not required.

For more information about the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, read here.

