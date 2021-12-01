Watch
Gary Blair ties Texas A&M basketball record for wins

Morry Gash/AP
Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks to his players during the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points and No. 17 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 65-50 on Wednesday.

Coach Gary Blair tied Shelby Metcalf’s Aggie record of 438 victories at A&M. Metcalf coached the men’s basketball program at A&M from 1963-90, amassing a 438-306 record.

Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (8-0), which hosts No. 15 Texas on Sunday. Wells, making her 100th consecutive start, was 5 of 9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%.

Texas A&M closed the first half on an 8-0 run to build a 21-point lead as Little Rock went scoreless for the final five minutes. The Trojans got within 49-37 after three quarters as the Aggies were held to nine points. But Texas A&M led by at least nine points in the fourth.

Raziya Potter scored 23 points to lead Little Rock (4-4), which was seeking its first victory at College Station. Sali Kourouma added 15 points. The Trojans were 2 of 16 from distance and shot 33.9% overall.

