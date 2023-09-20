Dust off your boots, Big Barn Dance is coming to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Get ready to dust off your boots and kick up your heels because the Big Barn Dance is coming to town!

Mark your calendars for May 3-4, 2024, at Midtown Park for the first annual Big Barn Dance Bryan. A one-of-a-kind listening and dancing event wrapped into one music festival is bringing the best of Americana, Country, Folk and Bluegrass music to the Brazos Valley.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce the debut of the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan, Texas next May!" said Sarah Hearne Naftis, Event Director of Big Barn Dance. "Following 21 years of hosting our renowned event in Taos, New Mexico, the prospect of expanding to this new location fills us with excitement. Collaborating with the vibrant community of Bryan has been an absolute joy, and we hold firm in our belief that the Bryan event will achieve the same level of success and magic that we've cherished in Taos for so long."

Ticket Information

There are two ticket options: a two-day general admission ticket and a two-day VIP ticket for reserved seating in the listening tent closest to the stage.

Two Day General Admission - $125+tax & service fees

VIP Tickets - $350+tax & service fees

Tickets are non-refundable and must be used for the year they are purchased.

Includes:

VIP 2-Day Pass

Includes two days of admission with access to the VIP Tent with a cash bar, private restrooms, patio with dining tables, plus comfortable seating and view of the stage (seats in the VIP tent are first-come, first served, no reserving).

Reserved Chair in Main Seating Area

When purchasing your package, you will select your seat. Reserved chair covers will be placed on your selected seats prior to the festival opening so you can arrive at your leisure. These chair covers will remain on your seats until Saturday afternoon when the chairs are cleared for the big dance. (Seating selection is first-come, first served.)

Exclusive VIP Bonus Concert Thursday

What better way to kick off an epic weekend of music than with a private VIP concert.

An Official Big Barn Dance Festival T-Shirt

Be sure to head to the Merchandise Tent when you arrive to get your free official Big Barn Dance Festival T-shirt. (sizes/availability while supplies last)

A VIP Souvenir Gift

A custom Big Barn Dance souvenir. You’ll receive this commemorative VIP gift when you check in.

Tickets are going fast, so reserve yours now!

About The Big Barn Dance:

The Big Barn Dance began as informal summertime barn dances near Taos, New Mexico, in the 1990s. Today, it has evolved into a premier listening festival in the Southwest, taking place at Kit Carson Park in Taos. Michael Hearne's three-day Americana music extravaganza is a highlight in the southwest. Now, Bryan joins the Big Barn Dance lineup with a two-day spring festival.

Join us at Midtown on May 3-4, 2024, and be part of the Big Barn Dance. Follow us on social media @DestinationBryan for the latest updates and lineup announcements leading up to the event.