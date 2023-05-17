Destination Bryan Presents Troubadour Official Kickoff Party

BRYAN — Get ready for the ultimate music festival experience with the Troubadour Festival Official Kickoff Party [destinationbryan.com] presented by Destination Bryan on Friday, May 19 in Historic Downtown Bryan from 6:30PM-9:30PM. This free music event is open to anyone and will take place on Main Street and will feature live music by Triston Marez and the Huser Brother Band.

Troubadour Festival [troubadourfestival.com], the largest barbecue and music festival in Texas, is coming to Aggieland on Saturday, May 20. The festival has announced its lineup of music acts and participating barbecue restaurants coming to Texas A&M University’s brand new Aggie Park, which is hosting its first-ever festival. Country music superstars Midland are set to headline the first Troubadour Festival in Aggieland. Other acts include Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival on the main stage. Secondary stage artists include Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel LaRen. The musical acts will be joined by 34 of the most renowned barbecue restaurants in Texas, many of which have received statewide, national, and international attention. Barbecue restaurants will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and other pitmaster-created fare. A Troubadour VIP or Troubadour BBQ & Music ticket will allow the ticket-holder to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they like.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Troubadour Festival Official Kickoff Party in Bryan this year," said Amanda Kile, Tourism Events Coordinator at Destination Bryan. "Our goal is to showcase the incredible talent that exists in Texas and create an event that music lovers will never forget."

For more information on the Troubadour Festival and to purchase tickets for Saturday’s event, visit troubadourfestival.com. [troubadourfestival.com] The Official Kickoff Party is free to attend, no tickets of any kind needed.