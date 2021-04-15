Deadline approaching for FEMA Winter Storm Assistance application period

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — FEMA has alerted local officials that registration for reimbursement ends midnight on April 20, 2021.

Local residents with property damage caused by the February winter storm are eligible for FEMA financial assistance, but they need to make those applications before the deadline.

According to their press release, any claims already in the system at that point will still be processed, but no new applications will be accepted after that date.

How to apply:

Online applications are available by clicking directly here.

Those without computer access, or in need of further assistance, are encouraged to call 1-800-621-3362.

