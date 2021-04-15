Watch
Deadline approaching for FEMA Winter Storm Assistance application period

Deadline at midnight April 20, 2021
Jack Allen KXXV
Roads are covered with ice along F.M. 437 in Rogers, Texas. More 1,250 households remain without power in Rogers, Academy and Holland combined.
Rogers Ice.jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:20:48-04

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — FEMA has alerted local officials that registration for reimbursement ends midnight on April 20, 2021.

Local residents with property damage caused by the February winter storm are eligible for FEMA financial assistance, but they need to make those applications before the deadline.

According to their press release, any claims already in the system at that point will still be processed, but no new applications will be accepted after that date.

How to apply:

Online applications are available by clicking directly here.

Those without computer access, or in need of further assistance, are encouraged to call 1-800-621-3362.

