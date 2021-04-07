Costco coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Costco Wholesale is coming to College Station.

According to the City, the retailer filed a site plan for a 160,534 square foot facility on Hwy 6 at Midtown Drive.

“We've had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” said Natalie Ruiz, College Station's director for Economic Development. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it's time to take the next steps.”

So what are those next steps?

According to Ruiz, the City Council will evaluate terms of the land purchase and economic development agreement later this month. In May and June, site construction plans and permit applications are expected to be reviewed. The Council must then sign off on an infrastructure participation agreement.

“We share in the community's excitement today and now turn our attention to ensuring our elected and appointed officials have all the information they need in the coming weeks,” Ruiz said.