Community garden in College Station helps feed 11 local families

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Over at the New Victory Temple Church in College Station, local community members are reaping the fruit... and the vegetables, of their labor.

"With the help of our dedicated volunteers and community members, we were able to bless 11 families in our community with fresh produce from the community garden yesterday!" the church posted on their official Facebook.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the garden can meet up with the local church group every Wednesday there from 6 to 7 P.M. and every Saturday, from 8 to 9 A.M.

"We have been so abundantly blessed to be a blessing. It is incredible to see how this little garden has helped us to build relationships, grow in community, and tangibly see the hand of God right here on Detroit Street!" the church group added.

For more information, interested volunteers are encouraged to contact the church via email at info@nvtchurch.org

