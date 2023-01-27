Watch Now
College Station teen missing, believed to be in danger

College Station police
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 27, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 16-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Chaylie Giebas hasn't been seen since early Thursday.

She is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, the network said.

Anyone with information should contact College Station police at (979) 764-3600.

