College Station police searching for missing woman believed to be armed, in danger

Posted at 8:32 PM, Oct 26, 2021
College Station police are searching for 30-year-old Haley Elise Hargett who is believed to be armed and in danger.

A Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert was issued for Hargett who was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt and black shorts. She is believed to be in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Police said anyone who is able to locate the endangered missing woman should not approach but contact law enforcement immediately. She is believed to be traveling in a black 2006 Scion with Texas license plate number KDT1082.

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Hargett has possibly left the area and maybe traveling to an unknown beach area.

