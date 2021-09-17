College Station police investigating reported gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are investigating reported gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings.
Officers responded to the reported gunfire around 7:20 A.M. and are currently on the scene investigating.
If you have any information about what happened call (979) 764-3600.
Officers responded to University Oaks and Stallings for reported gunfire at about 7:20 a.m. and are on scene investigating. If you have any information about what happened, please call (979) 764-3600. pic.twitter.com/lb1VEE9VYQ— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 17, 2021