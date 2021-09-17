Watch
College Station police investigating reported gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings

(Source: College Station Police Department)
College Station Police Department
Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 17, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are investigating reported gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings.

Officers responded to the reported gunfire around 7:20 A.M. and are currently on the scene investigating.

If you have any information about what happened call (979) 764-3600.

