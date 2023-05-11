College Station Police Department offering fall internships to college students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A career in law enforcement is just an internship away at the College Station Police Department, as they are ready to fill positions for their Fall Internship Program.

Carly Gray has worked for the department for nearly a year bringing on “new boots” as a police assistant in the recruiting and training division, but before turning this into a career, she was a former college student intern.

“It really allows you to make connections, so you can meet people in other departments and get to decide if these are people I want to work with, do we have the same goals? Will we work great as a team? That’s a lot of things I got to take out of this internship,” Gray said.

In 2021, Gray was a student at Texas A&M, studying Criminal Investigative Science.

She says being an intern gave her a chance to view all of the parts of the police department.

“From the outside it looks like 'Oh, those are just officers on the street', but there is a lot that goes on inside," Gray said.

“Getting in the door that way allowed me to see what it would be like working for a department,” Gray said.

Scott Simpson spent 30 years with CSPD before he retired in 2009.

He now helps as a Volunteer Coordinator Assistant over the internship program. He says an opportunity like this helps navigate students before jumping right into law enforcement.

“This gives them some hands-on experience to see what it is like before they maybe invest two or three years in college degrees that aren’t in something they really want to do," Simpson said.

We give them assignments and we give them deadlines just like any other employee so when they get out there and get hired they already know what to expect,” Gray said.

For more information on the College Station Police Department’s Internship Program, a link is provided here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cstx/transferjobs