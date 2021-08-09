Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station PD: Two theft suspects still wanted, seeking public's help

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
College Station Police Department (Twitter)
College Station Police Department (Twitter)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 16:54:11-04

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to CSPD, the July 26 theft had occurred at a sporting goods store located in the area of 2500 Earl Rudder Freeway.

During this incident, local authorities are reporting that an eight-year-old suffered pain after being hit in the back by a fleeing theft suspect's basket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.