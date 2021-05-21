College Station PD: Fedora-wearing burglary suspect wanted for multiple crimes

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of burglarizing two College Station offices in the last two weeks.

The search for this man first began in Houston, as law enforcement there report him burglarizing a business along U.S. Highway 59. Alongside this, the Sugar Land Police Department believes he is also connected to reported burglaries at Koudelka Health Center, Skin Cancer Specialist, and Women's Specialist of Sugar Land.

All three victims reported cash missing from where they previously-stored it within their offices.

The suspect is known for wearing a fedora and targeting medical offices while cleaning crews are still working during the evening.

He is described as being a frail-looking and potentially white and/or Hispanic person in their 50's or 60's. He is also reported to speak in non-fluent English, have beard stubble, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a fedora, and possibly a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact College Station PD by calling (979) 764-3600 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

