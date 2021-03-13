Menu

College Station PD directing traffic after railroad crossing arm malfunction near Rock Prairie and Wellborn

Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 13, 2021
College Station Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Rock Prairie and Wellborn due to a railroad crossing arm malfunction.

College Station Police officers are currently at Rock Prairie and Wellborn helping with traffic direction due to a malfunction with the railroad crossing arms, the department tweeted.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.

