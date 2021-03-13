College Station PD directing traffic after railroad crossing arm malfunction near Rock Prairie and Wellborn

College Station Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Rock Prairie and Wellborn due to a railroad crossing arm malfunction.
College Station Police officers are currently at Rock Prairie and Wellborn helping with traffic direction due to a malfunction with the railroad crossing arms, the department tweeted.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Officers are currently at Rock Prairie and Wellborn helping with traffic direction due to a malfunction with the railroad crossing arms. Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience. We will advise when the area is open.
— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 13, 2021