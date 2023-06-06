City of Navasota establishes new tourism website

NAVASOTA — The City of Navasota has launched a new website highlighting attractions and events.

The VisitNavasota.com site went live this week alongside the new City’s site with the goal of better promoting tourism in Navasota.

The site is part of a larger tourism promotion campaign that includes strategic advertising across a variety of media, comprehensive events, community calendar, and social media.

“Navasota is a charming, unique city with an amazing arts and culture community,” said Bobbie Lehrmann, marketing & communications director. “We need to better spread the word to tourists about all the incredible things our community has to offer.”

A new tourism brand identity of “Visit Navasota” debuts alongside the website launch which moves to focus on Navasota’s history and heritage while illustrating the new tourism strategy to bring more visitors to the city.

The Marketing & Communications Department has worked diligently over the past year to establish the tourism identity, to get the tourism website running, establishing tourism-related videos, as well as creating “Visit Navasota” social media platforms to accompany the website launch.

The new site will allow community organizations to submit events and activities on its calendar as well as photos for the department to consider displaying and promoting on its social media accounts. The site also has links to lodgings and restaurants in the city.

“We’re excited to showcase what's going on in the community, as well as highlighting why there really is So much, So Close in Navasota, Texas!” said Lehrmann. “I am really looking forward to sharing all the reasons travelers love our city.”

The website URL is VisitNavasota.com.