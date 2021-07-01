City of Bryan appoints new Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities

BRYAN, TX — The City of Bryan has announced that David Schmitz has been selected as their new Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities.

This appointment comes after the most recent director, Linda Cornelius, recently passed away after battling cancer.

Schmitz comes with 9-years of previous experience from College Station, and 9-years with the City of Bryan, after having been both their Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities.

He is also a certified Parks and Recreation Professional from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a Certified Playground Safety Inspector from the National Playground Safety Institute, and a Certified Aquatic Facility Operator from NRPA.

While fulfilling this position, Schmitz will continue to provide leadership for the Parks & Recreation and Facilities Department on programming, aquatics, parks maintenance, and projects that are underway to improve sports, recreational and event opportunities in Bryan.

At the time of this publication, the City of Bryan has not set a timeline to fill this position on a permanent basis.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”