Bryan United Little League is ready to play ball

BRYAN — Bryan United Little League is ready to play some baseball this spring with over 30 teams registered and warming up.

What better way to start of the season than with grand ceremonies and activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Opening Ceremonies will commence April 15 at Travis Fields with a wide variety of festivities leading up to the first games of the season.

Players will get to show off their new uniforms on the diamond as they participate in the team parade starting at 10 a.m.

Following the parade, Bryan City Councilman District 1, Paul Torres, will guest sing the National Anthem along with Ty Culbreth throwing the first pitch. Ty Culbreth is a local celebrity graduate from Bryan High School who went on to play for the University of Texas and get drafted by the MLB Colorado Rockies in 2016.

The fun doesn’t stop there as the first games of the season kick off on the premiere turf fields at Travis Fields for their second season there.

New to the season is the introduction of live-streaming and custom clip services offered through Travis Fields’ partnership with PlaySight.

Families at the ballpark and afar can join in watching these young athletes perform at their best each game hosted at Travis Fields. Like a play and want to share with the world, parents can scan the QR codes located at the facility and request a custom clip of the play.

Make sure to come out this weekend and support the local Little League team of Bryan by participating in all of the fun memories that will be made. Interested in doing more? Participate in the Little League fundraiser from 3pm-5pm during the opening ceremonies by getting a delicious hamburger meal.

We can’t wait to see everyone at the ballpark soon for another great season of baseball. Play Ball!