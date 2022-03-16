Watch
Bryan police respond to afternoon shooting, investigation ongoing

Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 16, 2022
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are responding to reports of a shooting this afternoon.

The incident occurred sometime around 1:40 p.m. on the 1100 Block of West 17th Street, according to the Bryan Police Department.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

No further information is available.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

