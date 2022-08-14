Watch Now
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 14:39:35-04

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said.

At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

