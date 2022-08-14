Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said.
At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
No further information is available at this time.
Officers are working a suspicious death in the 200 block of a West Pruitt Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/L9rmzpwZoa
— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 14, 2022