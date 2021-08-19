Watch
Bryan police investigating shooting near Henderson Park, 2 victims injured

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 23:50:31-04

The Bryan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting located at Henderson Park, near 1600 Mockingbird Rd.

Officers dispatched to a report of shots fired at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds as they arrived on the scene.

No suspect information is available currently, the investigation is ongoing.

