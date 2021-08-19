Bryan police investigating shooting near Henderson Park, 2 victims injured

The Bryan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting located at Henderson Park, near 1600 Mockingbird Rd.
Officers dispatched to a report of shots fired at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds as they arrived on the scene.
No suspect information is available currently, the investigation is ongoing.
— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 19, 2021