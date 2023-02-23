Bryan police arrest 5, seize drugs as result of 'long-term investigation'

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has arrested 5 people as the result of a long-term investigation.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Paris Street to conduct a search warrant, police said.
Bryan police said multiple firearms, stolen property items, and narcotics were also recovered.
